$0.02 EPS Expected for SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. (SEMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SemGroup Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.01). SemGroup Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SemGroup Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SemGroup Energy Partners.

SemGroup Energy Partners (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $661.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.99 million. SemGroup Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SemGroup Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on SemGroup Energy Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SemGroup Energy Partners from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SemGroup Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of SemGroup Energy Partners traded up $0.90, reaching $26.10, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 901,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.87. SemGroup Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. SemGroup Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -787.50%.

In other SemGroup Energy Partners news, Director William J. Mcadam bought 10,000 shares of SemGroup Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $227,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,670.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SemGroup Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners by 1,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SemGroup Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

SemGroup Energy Partners Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

