$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin (RDFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.15 million. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on Redfin from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Redfin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of Redfin opened at $22.01 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -110.05. Redfin has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

In related news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,692.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,450. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.