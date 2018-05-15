-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Harmonic reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ:HLIT remained flat at $$3.75 on Tuesday. 523,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $323.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $36,906.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neven Haltmayer sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $35,998.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,609 shares in the company, valued at $333,969.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,972 shares of company stock worth $205,458. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 1,620.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

