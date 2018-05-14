Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 80,895 Shares of Bank of America (BAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,806,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 64,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 53,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 277,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 165,252 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 457,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $316.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

