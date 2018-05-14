Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.11 Million Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harris were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Harris by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in shares of Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harris alerts:

In other Harris news, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $7,843,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,354,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus began coverage on Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Shares of Harris opened at $156.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. Harris Co. has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 10.43%. Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.