Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.92 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.35.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

