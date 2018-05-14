Zumiez (ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.81 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report $201.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.52 million and the highest is $204.80 million. Zumiez posted sales of $181.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $973.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.20 million to $982.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $980.67 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,097. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 35,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $888,957.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 258,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,643 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 16.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,142 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

