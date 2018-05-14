ZPG (ZPG) Downgraded to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

ZPG (LON:ZPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.65) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 410 ($5.56). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of ZPG from GBX 360 ($4.88) to GBX 490 ($6.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.22) price target on shares of ZPG in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ZPG in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.10) price target on shares of ZPG in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ZPG from GBX 460 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZPG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.85 ($6.03).

ZPG stock opened at GBX 488.60 ($6.63) on Monday. ZPG has a one year low of GBX 313.60 ($4.25) and a one year high of GBX 389.90 ($5.29).

In related news, insider Robin Klein bought 58,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £198,886.40 ($269,786.22).

ZPG Company Profile

ZPG Plc owns and operates home-related digital platforms in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property and Comparison segments. The company operates platforms under the Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation, money.co.uk, hometrack, and The Property Software Group brands, which helps consumers to research the market.

