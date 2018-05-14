Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,137,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,418 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.08.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.80) by $1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Amzak Capital Management, Llc sold 88,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $741,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

