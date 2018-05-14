Zoetis (ZTS) Position Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,104 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $296,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $3,034,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,889,416.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,829 shares of company stock worth $9,626,877 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis opened at $84.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

