Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $53,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $177,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $249,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,513,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $829,662.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,681 shares of company stock worth $11,523,873 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies opened at $155.57 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.51. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

