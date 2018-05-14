Zacks: Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT) Given $5.87 Average Target Price by Analysts

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.87 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revolution Lighting Technologies an industry rank of 246 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Revolution Lighting Technologies alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Revolution Lighting Technologies news, CFO James Depalma purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $722,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert V. Lapenta purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 975,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 71,476 shares of company stock valued at $245,807 in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 69,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies traded down $0.03, hitting $3.66, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,359. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.47. Revolution Lighting Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. equities research analysts predict that Revolution Lighting Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Lighting Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.