Zacks: Quanterix Corp. (QTRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Quanterix Corp. (NASDAQ:QTRX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quanterix an industry rank of 190 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. 100,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

