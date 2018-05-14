Zacks: Loma Negra (LOMA) Given $26.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Loma Negra’s rating score has improved by 35.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $26.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Loma Negra an industry rank of 18 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Loma Negra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loma Negra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Loma Negra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 423,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,671,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after buying an additional 372,249 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOMA opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. Loma Negra has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.94 million during the quarter. Loma Negra had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 64.17%. equities analysts expect that Loma Negra will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Loma Negra

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

