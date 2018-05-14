Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marks & Spencer (MAKSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks & Spencer (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Marks & Spencer in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marks & Spencer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Marks & Spencer opened at $7.96 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks & Spencer has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Marks & Spencer Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 942 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line stores and 41 outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

