Zacks: DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Given $37.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DNB Financial an industry rank of 29 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of DNB Financial traded down $0.55, hitting $34.95, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DNB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $152.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.25.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.61%. analysts anticipate that DNB Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DNB Financial news, CEO William J. Hieb sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $49,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the third quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the third quarter worth $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DNB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DNB Financial in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DNB Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

