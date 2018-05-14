Zacks: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 148 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPIX shares. B. Riley started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.01, hitting $5.98, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,206. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 910,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,932 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

