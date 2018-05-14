Zacks: Brokerages Set $79.00 Price Target for NVE Co. (NVEC)

Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $79.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NVE an industry rank of 153 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NVE by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NVE by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVE traded up $100.07, hitting $100.07, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,463. NVE has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.09.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 137.46%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

