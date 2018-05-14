Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $161.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.73 million to $164.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $64.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $648.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.73 million to $655.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $643.86 million to $687.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 804,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,288. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

