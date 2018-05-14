Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.48 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $161.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.73 million to $164.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $64.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 149.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $648.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.73 million to $655.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $643.86 million to $687.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $18.00 target price on Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 804,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 79,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,288. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2017, Sabra's investment portfolio included 507 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 384 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 88 Senior Housing – Leased communities, (iii) 13 Senior Housing – Managed communities and (iv) 22 Acute Care Hospitals), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) two mezzanine loans, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 12 preferred equity investments and one investment in a specialty valuation firm.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply