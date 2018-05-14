Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.61 Million

Analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report sales of $924.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $910.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $958.42 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $815.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.14). Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $954.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Shares of Aaron’s traded down $0.04, reaching $40.45, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 565,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,159. Aaron’s has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.07.

Aaron’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,147 shares of company stock worth $3,706,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

