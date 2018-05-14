Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Tactile Systems Technology opened at $45.69 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.39. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $46.58.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $77,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 30,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $926,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,672.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,653 shares of company stock worth $4,471,346. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply