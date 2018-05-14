Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Tactile Systems Technology opened at $45.69 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $810.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.39. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $46.58.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $77,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin H. Roche sold 30,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $926,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,672.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,653 shares of company stock worth $4,471,346. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

