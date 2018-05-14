Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NW Natural (NWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NW Natural’s earnings. NW Natural reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NW Natural will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NW Natural.

Get NW Natural alerts:

NW Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. NW Natural had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. NW Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NW Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NW Natural from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NW Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo cut their target price on shares of NW Natural from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of NW Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NW Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,158.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NW Natural by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,848,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,659 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in NW Natural by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in NW Natural by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 332,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NW Natural by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NW Natural during the 4th quarter worth $3,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NW Natural traded down $0.65, reaching $60.35, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 70,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,802. NW Natural has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. NW Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

NW Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NW Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NW Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NW Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.