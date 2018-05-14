Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 9,678 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $438,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,807.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,627.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,878 shares of company stock valued at $940,453. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 38.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

