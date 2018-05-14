Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $883.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million.

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

