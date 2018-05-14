Zacks: Analysts Expect Shaw Communications (SJR) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 227.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 248,010 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,436,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,948 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 10,991.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,014 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 341,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications traded down $0.05, reaching $20.42, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 113.10%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

