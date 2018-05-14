Zacks: Analysts Expect Kforce (KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.63. Kforce posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kforce had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $290,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,387 shares of company stock worth $3,845,615. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kforce by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 12,863.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,775. Kforce has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

