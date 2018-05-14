Zacks: Analysts Expect Invuity (IVTY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) to post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Invuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Invuity reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invuity will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invuity.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 94.51% and a negative return on equity of 543.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Invuity from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invuity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Flora bought 25,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $98,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Sale bought 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,815 shares of company stock worth $393,179. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invuity in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invuity by 5,196.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invuity in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Invuity in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invuity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVTY stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $68.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.05. Invuity has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities.

