Zacks: Analysts Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.21. Hertz Global posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hertz Global had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of Hertz Global traded down $0.68, hitting $17.00, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

In other Hertz Global news, CFO Thomas C. Kennedy bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,574.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $107,201.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,378.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,729,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,728,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,705,000 after purchasing an additional 884,967 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the 4th quarter worth $11,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 297,211 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 430,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the period.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.