Zacks: Analysts Expect At Home (HOME) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages forecast that At Home (NYSE:HOME) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for At Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. At Home reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover At Home.

At Home (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. At Home had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $293.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. At Home’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of At Home in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of At Home in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $803,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $172,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,760,968 shares of company stock valued at $227,300,472 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of At Home by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of At Home by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of At Home by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of At Home in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 35.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

At Home opened at $36.64 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. At Home has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

At Home Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

