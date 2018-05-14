Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $21.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $296,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,300 shares of company stock worth $561,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,723,000.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,758. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.