Xilinx (XLNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Xilinx to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $69.20 on Monday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA raised its position in Xilinx by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 942,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $63,566,000 after acquiring an additional 822,054 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 983,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,767 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 154,427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

