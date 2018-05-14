Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 1,809 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 6,341,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,882 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 897,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,566,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 596,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSJ opened at $103.60 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $105.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1743 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

