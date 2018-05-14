Worthington Industries (WOR) vs. Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Financial Analysis

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibraltar Industries has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.8% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gibraltar Industries does not pay a dividend. Worthington Industries pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Industries has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Industries and Gibraltar Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gibraltar Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worthington Industries presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. Gibraltar Industries has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than Worthington Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 6.47% 17.05% 7.19% Gibraltar Industries 6.72% 11.08% 5.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worthington Industries and Gibraltar Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.01 billion 0.94 $204.51 million $3.22 14.33 Gibraltar Industries $986.92 million 1.20 $62.56 million $1.71 21.75

Worthington Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Gibraltar Industries. Worthington Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibraltar Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats Gibraltar Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, roof top safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and solar-powered ventilation products, as well as adhesive roofing application products. The Industrial and Infrastructure Products segment offers expanded and perforated metals used in walkways, catwalks, architectural facades, perimeter security barriers, shelving, and other applications; fiberglass grating used in high strength, light weight, low maintenance, corrosion resistance, and non-conductivity areas; and expansion joint systems, bearing assemblies, and pavement sealing systems used in bridges, elevated highways, airport runways, and rail crossings. This segment also provides architectural facades for buildings; and perimeter security barriers for protecting critical infrastructure. The Renewable Energy and Conservation segment designs and provides engineered solutions for solar mounting systems and greenhouse structures. It markets its products through sales personnel and outside sales representatives. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

