Worldpay (WP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Worldpay (NYSE:WP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Worldpay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of WP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.94. 3,197,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,590. Worldpay has a 12 month low of $80.37 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 70.47%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Worldpay will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Worldpay news, SVP Christopher A. Thompson sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,184,125.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 44,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,683,017.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

