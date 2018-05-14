World Acceptance (WRLD) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on World Acceptance to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance opened at $110.59 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.24. The company has a market cap of $965.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.72.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.24). World Acceptance had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $151.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 28,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $48,657,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.