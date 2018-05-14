World Acceptance (WRLD) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on World Acceptance to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.
World Acceptance opened at $110.59 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.24. The company has a market cap of $965.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 28,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $48,657,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.