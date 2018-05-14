Workspace Group (WKP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.92) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.65) to GBX 1,200 ($16.28) in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,096 ($14.87) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.17) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,037.63 ($14.08).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 1,128 ($15.30) on Monday. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 748 ($10.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($14.11).

Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.6 million sq.

