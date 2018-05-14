Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWW. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, February 12th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.05.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide opened at $31.24 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider James D. Zwiers sold 100,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,996,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,702.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

