Williams Pipeline Partners (WPZ) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

News coverage about Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Pipeline Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.6006394624823 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Williams Pipeline Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut Williams Pipeline Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Williams Pipeline Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Williams Pipeline Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE:WPZ traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 1,660,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Williams Pipeline Partners has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Williams Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. equities analysts predict that Williams Pipeline Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Williams Pipeline Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Pipeline Partners’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Williams Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

