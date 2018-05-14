Wilen Investment Management CORP. Reduces Holdings in Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises 1.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,190,000 after buying an additional 448,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,860,000 after buying an additional 135,454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 336,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,051,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 184,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies opened at $76.65 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,168 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $782,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 8,975 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $681,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,668.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $3,239,332. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Northcoast Research set a $90.00 price objective on Watts Water Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

