Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media headlines about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1384223402337 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Wheaton Precious Metals traded down $0.04, reaching $21.82, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

