Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $926,000 Position in Aflac (AFL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 107.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aflac by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 216,680 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Aflac to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of AFL opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Aflac has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other Aflac news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,242,723.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,118 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.