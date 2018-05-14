Western Gas Partners LP (WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Gas Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Gas Partners traded up $1.10, reaching $52.22, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 429,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. Western Gas Partners has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $437.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.09 million. Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. research analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Western Gas Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Western Gas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 287.69%.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.