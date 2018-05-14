Western Digital (WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Cowen set a $117.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,386 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $336,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 23,155 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,187,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,950,430 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Western Digital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $75,048,000 after buying an additional 104,066 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $7,206,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital opened at $78.80 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Western Digital has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. Western Digital had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Western Digital will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

