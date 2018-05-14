WesBanco (WSBC) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WesBanco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4262222871189 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. WesBanco has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

