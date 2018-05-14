Wendy’s (WEN) Short Interest Update

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,967,329 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 13th total of 23,439,446 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,187,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEN. Longbow Research upgraded Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

In related news, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,513,251.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,264,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,956,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,122,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,507,055 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 199.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,230,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 2,149,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,794,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Wendy’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

