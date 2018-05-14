Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $121,000 Stake in PC-Tel, Inc. (PCTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of PC-Tel, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PC-Tel were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC-Tel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC-Tel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of PC-Tel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC-Tel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PC-Tel by 138.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

PCTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PC-Tel in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC-Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PC-Tel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

PC-Tel opened at $7.03 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.58. PC-Tel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

PC-Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. PC-Tel had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PC-Tel, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. PC-Tel’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

PC-Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

