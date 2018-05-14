Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $111,000 Position in Kinross Gold (KGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,359,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,955,000 after acquiring an additional 791,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,688.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 293,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 277,036 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

KGC opened at $3.74 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.77 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.