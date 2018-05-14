Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $104,000 Stake in PFSweb (PFSW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PFSweb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 324,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Shares of PFSW opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.82 million. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 12.90%. analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

