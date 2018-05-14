Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ICF (ICFI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI) recently:

5/9/2018 – ICF was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – ICF was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2018 – ICF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICF International partners with government and commercial clients to deliver consulting services and technology solutions in the energy, environment, transportation, social programs, defense, and homeland security markets. The firm combines passion for its work with industry expertise and innovative analytics to produce compelling results throughout the entire program life cycle, from analysis and design through implementation and improvement. ICF has been serving government at all levels, major corporations, and multilateral institutions. “

5/4/2018 – ICF had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2018 – ICF was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/17/2018 – ICF had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $77.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/4/2018 – ICF was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2018 – ICF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/28/2018 – ICF is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ICF opened at $65.60 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. ICF has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ICF had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. ICF’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ICF will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. ICF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $199,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,246 shares of company stock worth $5,102,215. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 309,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 151,661 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in ICF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in ICF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

