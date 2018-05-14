Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE: CTB) recently:

5/4/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cooper Tire’s first-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Both earnings and revenues were lower on a year over year basis. During the quarter, results were adversely hit by high manufacturing costs and weak volumes. Also, in the last one year, Cooper Tire underperformed the industry it belongs to. In 2018, the company is likely to face many challenges, including volatile raw material price, a turbulent global market and uncertainty regarding trade policies. However, the company continues to expand its product portfolio with a focus to satisfy the market demand in all regions. It is also expanding its presence in Asia and Latin America through acquisitions and opening new sales offices.”

5/2/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/1/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTB stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Welding bought 1,500 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

